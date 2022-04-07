BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials and Fulton Bank representatives on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a location in Federal Hill, the bank’s fifth branch in Baltimore.

Attendees gathered at Fulton Bank’s Federal Hill Financial Center, located at 1100 Light St., where they promoted the bank’s ongoing effort to expand its presence in Baltimore and its continued investment in the community.

“This is an exciting day for Fulton Bank as we increase our presence here in the great city of Baltimore, so thanks for joining us to mark this occasion,” said Phil Wenger, chairman and CEO of the bank’s parent company, Fulton Financial Corporation. “We continue to build and expand in Baltimore and we’ve done it various ways.”

Mayor Brandon Scott praised Fulton Bank for its investment in Baltimore and for providing “affordable homeownership opportunities,” supporting small businesses and equipping residents with “financial literacy and empowerment.”

“We’ll always appreciate having institutions like Fulton Bank invest in the city, believe in the city, but also go out on a limb with us as we try to make Baltimore a better and brighter place, dreaming big, bringing big things to Charm City,” the mayor said. “And we can continue to do that collectively.”

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby echoed those remarks, saying that Fulton Bank’s confidence in the city’s growth and future will benefit both the bank and city.

“You are taking a conscious effort of investing not only in the city, not only in our communities, not only in our small businesses, but more importantly, our citizens, our residents,.” he said. “You’re investing in generational wealth, you’re investing in economic trajectories that will change communities and families.”

The Federal Hill location joins four existing locations: North Wolfe Street, Yard 56, Northwood Commons and Cross Keys. Fulton Bank also has plans to open another location at Morgan State University next month.