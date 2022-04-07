BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One student was hurt Thursday in a fight that broke out at Patterson High School, Baltimore City Public Schools said.
A spokesperson for the city school district confirmed that the fight involved multiple students and led to a lockdown of the school’s campus.READ MORE: DC Mayor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reports Mild Symptoms
At least one student suffered an unspecified injury and was treated at the scene, the spokesperson said.READ MORE: Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson To Be First Black Woman To Sit On Supreme Court
The Baltimore City School Police Department was notified.
Additional details, such as when the fight happened or exactly how many students were involved, weren’t immediately available Thursday.MORE NEWS: 4 Suspects Sought In Attack Of Prince George's County Senior