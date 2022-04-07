On MLB Opening Day, let’s look back at every Baltimore Orioles Opening Day Starter & the result since they arrived in Charm City in 1954.

The Orioles have been in Baltimore for 67 seasons & Jim Palmer & Mike Mussina are the pitchers with the most opening day starts, with 6 each.

Palmer has the most wins with a 5-1 record, but Dennis McNally has a 1.000 win percentage with a 3-0 record (with 2 No Decisions) as Opening Day starter.

Orioles Welcome Parade in Baltimore (1954)

1954 Don Larsen L

Orioles lost 0–3 to the Detroit Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Don Larsen who famously pitched the only No Hitter in World Series history in 1956 for the Yankees played for the Orioles in 1953-54 & again in 1965.

1955 Lou Kretlow L

Orioles lost 5–12 to the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium.

1956 Bill Wight L

Orioles lost 1–8 to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

1957 Hal Brown ND

Orioles won 7–6 Vs. the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium

1958 Connie Johnson ND

Orioles won 6–1 Vs. Washington Senators at Memorial Stadium.

1959 Jack Harshman L

Orioles lost 2–9 to the Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium.

1960 Jerry Walker ND

Orioles won 3–2 Vs. the Washington Senators at Memorial Stadium.

1961 Milt Pappas L

Orioles lost 2–7 to the Los Angeles Angels at Memorial Stadium.

1962 New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles Batting Practice

1962 Billy Hoeft ND

Orioles lost 6–7 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

1963 Steve Barber W

Orioles won 3–1 Vs. the Washington Senators at District of Columbia Stadium.

1964 Milt Pappas ND

Orioles won 5–3 Vs. the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park.

1965 Steve Barber L

Orioles lost 3–5 to the Chicago White Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1966 Steve Barber ND

Orioles won 5–4 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

1967 Dave McNally ND

Orioles won 6–3 Vs. the Minnesota Twins at Memorial Stadium.

Dave McNally complete sweep of Dodger for 1966 World Series

1968 Tom Phoebus W

Orioles won 3–1 Vs. the Oakland Athletics at Memorial Stadium.

1969 Dave McNally ND

Orioles lost 4–5 to the Boston Red Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1970 Dave McNally W

Orioles won 8–2 Vs. the Cleveland Indians at Cleveland Stadium.

1971 Dave McNally W

Orioles won 3–2 Vs. the Washington Senators at Memorial Stadium.

1972 Pat Dobson W

Orioles won 3–1 Vs. the New York Yankees at Memorial Stadium.

1973 Dave McNally W

Orioles won 10–0 Vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at Memorial Stadium.

1974 Jim Palmer W

Orioles won 3–2 Vs. the Detroit Tigers at Memorial Stadium.

1975 Jim Palmer W

Orioles won 10–0 Vs. the Detroit Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

1976 Jim Palmer W

Orioles won 1–0 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1977 Jim Palmer L

Orioles lost 1–2 to the Texas Rangers at Memorial Stadium.

1978 Mike Flanagan L

Orioles lost 3–11 to the Milwaukee Brewers at County Stadium.

1979 Jim Palmer W

Orioles won 5–3 Vs. the Chicago White Sox at Memorial Stadium

1980 Jim Palmer W

Orioles won 5–3 Vs. the Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park.

1981 Steve Stone W

Orioles won 5–3 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Memorial Stadium.

1982 Dennis Martínez ND

Orioles won 13–5 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Memorial Stadium

1983 Dennis Martínez L

Orioles lost 2–7 to the Kansas City Royals at Memorial Stadium.

1984 Scott McGregor L

Orioles lost 2–5 to the Chicago White Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1985 Storm Davis ND

The Orioles won 4–2 Vs. the Texas Rangers at Memorial Stadium.

1986 Mike Flanagan L

Orioles lost 4–6 to the Cleveland Indians at Memorial Stadium.

1987 Mike Boddicker ND

Orioles won 2–1 Vs. the Texas Rangers Memorial Stadium.

1988 Mike Boddicker L

Orioles lost 0–12 to the Milwaukee Brewers at Memorial Stadium.

1989 Dave Schmidt ND

Orioles won 5–4 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1990 Bob Milacki ND

Orioles won 7–6 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Royals Stadium.

1991 Jeff Ballard L

Orioles lost 1–9 to the Chicago White Sox at Memorial Stadium.

1992 Rick Sutcliffe W

Orioles won 2–0 Vs. the Cleveland Indians at Camden Yards.

1993 Rick Sutcliffe L

Orioles lost 4–7 to the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards.

1994 Mike Mussina W

Orioles won 6–3 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

1995 Mike Mussina ND

Orioles lost 1–5 to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

1996 Mike Mussina W

Orioles won 4–2 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

1997 Jimmy Key W

Orioles won 4–2 Vs. the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

1998 Mike Mussina L

Orioles lost 1–4 to the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

1999 Mike Mussina W

Orioles won 10–7 Vs. the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at Camden Yards.

2000 Mike Mussina L

Orioles lost 1–4 to the Cleveland Indians at Camden Yards.

2001 Pat Hentgen ND

Orioles won 2–1 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

2002 Scott Erickson W

Orioles won 10–3 Vs. the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

2003 Rodrigo López ND

Orioles won 6–5 Vs. the Cleveland Indians at Camden Yards.

2004 Sidney Ponson W

Orioles won 7–2 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

2005 Rodrigo López W

Orioles won 4–0 Vs. the Oakland Athletics at Camden Yards.

2006 Rodrigo López W

Orioles won 9–6 Vs. the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at Camden Yards.

2007 Érik Bédard L

Orioles lost 4–7 to the Minnesota Twins at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.

2008 Jeremy Guthrie L

Orioles lost 2–6 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.

2009 Jeremy Guthrie W

Orioles won 10–5 Vs. the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

2010 Kevin Millwood ND

Orioles lost 3–4 to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

2011 Jeremy Guthrie W

Orioles won 3–1 Vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

2012 Jake Arrieta W

Orioles won 3–2 Vs. the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards.

2013 Jason Hammel W

Orioles won 3–4 Vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

2014 Chris Tillman W

Orioles won 2-1 Vs. the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

2015 Chris Tillman W

Orioles won 6–2 Vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

2016 Chris Tillman W

Orioles won 3-2 Vs. the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards

2017 Kevin Gausman ND

Orioles won 3-2 Vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards

2018 Dylan Bundy ND

Orioles won 3-2 Vs. the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards

2019 Andrew Cashner L

Orioles lost 2-7 Vs. the New York Yankees

2020 Tommy Milone L

Orioles lost 2-13 Vs. the Boston Red Sox

2021 John Means W

Orioles won 3-0 to the Boston Red Sox