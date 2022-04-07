BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday broke ground on Prince George’s County’s first-ever comprehensive cancer center. It’s a part of the Maryland Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The cancer center will bring high-quality comprehensive cancer care service and provide greater access to cancer screenings, and expand life-saving clinical trials into the county for the first time, the governor’s office said.

The center is expected to open in 2024 at the newly-opened University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo.

The opening is personal for the governor, who is a cancer survivor.

“This is very near and dear to my heart because I know just how difficult it is to get that life-altering diagnosis and to experience that feeling of not knowing what comes next,” Hogan said. “With the completion of this new cancer center, the neighborhoods where I grew up and spent much of my life—Landover, Capitol Heights, Largo, Upper Marlboro, and all of Prince George’s County—will be able to receive the high-quality cancer treatment and medical care that they deserve right here, where they will have access to some of the best doctors, nurses, and health care professionals in the world.”

The state is committing $67 million to fully fund the construction of the center as part of the Maryland Cancer Moonshot. The center also received $13.5 million from the Maryland Senate and $26.5 million from the Maryland House of Delegates.

The state has committed over $200 million to jumpstart the program, which would expand cancer screening, prevention, treatment and research in the state.

The Moonshot Initiative also calls for:

Greenbaum Cancer Center: $100 million for the expansion of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center in downtown Baltimore to provide inpatient and outpatient services.

Stem Cell Research Fund: $20.5 million for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund to accelerate investment in regenerative medicine projects to develop novel cures and treatments for prevalent cancers.

Cancer Research: $25 million for the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University to accelerate cancer research projects.

Maryland Tech Council: $2.5 million for the BioHub Maryland Initiative to expand the state’s life sciences and biotechnology research workforce, with a focus on talent development, upskilling opportunities, and outreach to students in underserved communities.