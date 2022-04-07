BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and 211 Maryland on Thursday announced the launch of a new database that improves access for residents looking for mental health or substance abuse disorder resources.
The database on PressOne.211MD.org, a Maryland resource site for those in crisis, has dropdown filters that narrow search results and identify the specific treatment and recovery options visitors are looking for.
Those filters include age, language, payment options, special populations and service type. It was developed by 211 Maryland and the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration.
“Navigating the behavioral health network can be challenging for anyone. In Maryland we have a robust array of behavioral health services available — if you know how to find them,” said BHA Deputy Secretary Dr. Aliya Jones. “We hope that this enhanced resource will make it easier for people to identify and access treatment resources, so they can maintain or improve their mental health during these challenging times.”
Marylanders can access immediate mental health and substance use support by calling 211 and pressing 1. Trained call specialists help resolve crisis situations and help people with resources to manage their health. People can also connect through text (898-211) and chat through the website.