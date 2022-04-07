BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects caught on video attacking a senior while trying to steal her car.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. on March 29 in a Capitol Heights neighborhood. Police said the victim had just gotten home from running errands when she was pushed to the grown by the group, who demanded that she hand over her car keys.

The attackers rifled through the woman’s pockets, jarring her belongings and keys loose. As the suspects fled, the victim tried to run to a neighbor’s home for help but was tackled to the ground by one of the suspects.

Authorities said the victim suffered two broken bones during the attack, which was captured in disturbing detail by home surveillance video.

Afterward, the group took off without the victim’s vehicle, though police said they did get away with some of the woman’s belongings.

“The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video,” Chief of Police Malik Aziz said. “Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted.”

Aziz said police need the community’s help identifying the suspects involved so that “they may be brought to justice and held accountable” for the attack.

“We are asking the community to look at this video and the pictures of the suspects and call us with information,” the police chief said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-3788 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is surveillance video of the attack. It contains violence, so viewer discretion is advised.