BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain from Thursday will continue to move towards the northeast overnight. Rain totals from this round two have averaged around three-quarters of an inch in most areas.

The two rain events this week brought a general two or more inches of rain to most areas, ending the deficit we had, and helping to fill our reservoirs and green up the lawns!

Friday and Saturday we will be watching an upper-level pool of cool air which will be rolling across the state. With the sun coming out both days with warmer ground heating up the air, and cold air aloft, this will be the perfect combination, to produce even more pop-up afternoon showers both days.

By Sunday, a chilly breezy day should stay mostly dry, but we still can’t rule out a pop-up shower.

Cold nights are coming as well on Saturday and Sunday night, as we will see temperatures drop back into the mid 30s.

By Monday, which is our Orioles home opener, we should finally see it get more pleasant, and get our temperatures back to our normal in the low 60s, with lots of sun as well.

A big warm-up is also coming for the remainder of the week, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s! This rain this week will really get the green-up of April in full gear!

Bob Turk