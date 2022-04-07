FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A disturbing national trend has made its way to Maryland. The Frederick County Sheriff’s office is now warning of a violent TikTok trend called the “Orbeez splat gun challenge.”

The challenge urges people to use toy guns to carry out random shootings on unsuspecting bystanders. The toy guns are filled with Orbeez, water gel beads marketed to children, as ammunition.

While the ammo can’t cause serious injury, it’s enough to sting and cause panic.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s office said the challenge has been carried out in their area five times now. In one instance, someone rolled down the window of their car and shot their splat gun at another person walking down the street, like in a drive-by shooting. The Orbeez sometimes explode on impact.

“You can only imagine the fear it could cause somebody one seeing a gun, scaring them they don’t know what’s going on, they don’t know what substance just got on their skin,” said Lt. Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are trying to educate parents who might not know this challenge exists at all.

“We’re trying to get ahead of this,” Deater said. “Put this information out there, A warning for the community, parents, to watch their children.”

The sheriff’s office said these shootings can come along with serious charges like second-degree assault, something that might make people think twice before attempting the challenge.