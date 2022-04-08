COLUMBIA (WJZ) — Howard County Police are warning residents of a man who allegedly tried to solicit sex acts from two teenage girls Friday morning in Columbia.
Police said the man approached two 14-year-old girls around 9 a.m. near the Swansfield Pool and offered them money for sex acts. One of them was able to take a picture of the suspect before calling police.
Police encouraged residents to report if they have been or are approached in a similar way. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.