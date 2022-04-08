BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last month in northeast Baltimore, authorities said Friday.
Donzo Monk Jr., described as a repeat violent offender, was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Bryant Timmons, according to Baltimore Police.
Timmons was shot about 2 p.m. March 10 in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Monk remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.