COLUMBIA (WJZ) — A 32-year-old man who allegedly tried to solicit sex acts from two teenage girls Friday morning in Columbia has been arrested, Howard County Police said.
The suspect, identified as Richard Morgan is charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor. He was spotted by officers around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the 10900 block of Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition After Randallstown Hit And Run
READ MORE: Ravens Hosting April Job Fair To Find M&T Bank Stadium Staff
Police said Morgan approached two 14-year-old girls around 9 a.m. near the Swansfield Pool and offered them money for sex acts. One of them was able to take a picture of the suspect before calling police.
Officers found Morgan after following up on tips from social media after investigators released his photo Friday.MORE NEWS: Maryland 'Ghost Gun' Ban To Become Law, Hogan Won't Sign
Police encouraged residents to report if they have been or are approached by Morgan a similar way.