BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Charles County man is accusing of setting a deadly fire last week that killed his girlfriend’s daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter, authorities said Friday.
Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, is charged with murder and first-degree arson in the March 31 deaths of the pair, whose bodies were found inside the charred remains of the family's Waldorf home, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.
Firefighters were called to the home on Heathcote Road about 10:30 p.m. that night in response to a reported dispute and fire. Once the fire was out, investigators found 27-year-old Rashawn Cline and her daughter, 1-year-old Dashawn, dead inside.
An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the pair's deaths homicides as a result of the fire.
Fisher, who lived there with his girlfriend, was initially arrested and charged with assaulting someone else who lives at the home before the fire erupted. The arson and murder charges were added Thursday.
The 46-year-old is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
Anyone with information about what transpired is asked to call detectives at 301-609-6499 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.