By Stetson Miller
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — There was more than lunch waiting in the cafeteria Friday for one Severn Elementary School student.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elwin Crowner returned from his overseas deployment and drove straight from the airport to the school to surprise his son, Christian.

WJZ was there for the surprise reunion, which was captured by a reporter with a heartwarming video clip.

The clip shows young Christian snacking on his lunch when his father swoops in for a hug. The boy’s eyes go wide when he realizes who it is.

“What’s up, buddy? How ya doing?” Crowner can be heard asking his son. “I’m back!”

The pair then shared what we would imagine was a much-needed hug after spending so much time apart.

