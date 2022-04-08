BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a job fair this month to staff the M&T Bank Stadium for the 2022 football season.
The job fair will be held Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the stadium. Interested candidates are encouraged to make appointments, but walkups are also welcome.
The Ravens are looking to fill positions in:
- Food & Beverage: Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse
- Housekeeping: Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians
- Crowd Management: Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.
- Parking: Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers
The team said candidates should park in Lot D and will enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Lobby.
It won’t be all business though. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., several Ravens legends will come by to meet with candidates, the team said. Those legends haven’t been announced yet. Team mascot Poe will also be in attendance from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
"Our devoted fans deserve the greatest gameday experience possible, and that starts with hiring the best candidates from our job fair," Ravens director of guest experience Colleen Helak said. "We also take great pride in the ability to create job opportunities for people in our community, so we're excited to see the number of dedicated M&T Bank Stadium team members grow in 2022."