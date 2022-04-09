BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to three shootings that injured four men within two hours on Saturday, according to authorities.

The first shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the Douglass Homes area, police said.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of North Caroline Street to investigate a report of a shooting.

That is where they found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Then, around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood, police said.

They found a 34-year-old man and a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3500 block of Noble Street, according to authorities.

The two men were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

About 35 minutes later, across town in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Monroe Street to investigate a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

Once there, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

The man had been shot around 5:15 p.m. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on these crimes should contact either Southern District detectives at (410) 396-2499 or Southeastern District detectives at (410)366-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.