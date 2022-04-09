ANNAPOLIS MD - MARCH 12 Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, with State Senate President Bill Ferguson, left, and House Speaker Adrienne Jones listening in the background, speaks during a press conference about the coronavirus and the states efforts to battle the virus at the State House in Annapolis, Maryland on March 12, 2020. The State Superintendent of Maryland Schools Karen Salmon announced that all public schools in Maryland will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

ANNAPOLIS., Md. (WJZ/AP) — Maryland lawmakers voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes on Saturday of measures to create a paid family leave insurance program, expand access to abortion in the state and other bills.

Some of those lawmakers celebrated their success on their social media accounts.

Here’s a look at measures the Democratic-led General Assembly enacted into law over the Republican governor’s vetoes:

ABORTION

Maryland will end a restriction that only physicians perform abortions, enabling nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training to perform them. The state also will require private insurance plans, except those with legal exemptions, to cover abortions without cost-sharing or deductibles. The bill takes effect on July 1. Insurance provisions apply to all policies, contracts, and health benefit plans issued, delivered, or renewed in the state on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

PAID FAMILY LEAVE

Maryland workers will be able to take up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave to deal with such family issues as having a baby, caring for a sick relative or dealing with a military deployment. Up to 24 weeks could be taken in some cases, such as when someone who took 12 weeks due to an illness has a child later.

WE DID IT. Paid Family Leave is now law. Our Senate colleagues already overrode the Governor's veto, and just now the House did too! #DemocratsDeliver #MDGA22 #PaidLeave #TimeToCareAct pic.twitter.com/0SjbAld1jr — Del. Robbyn Lewis (@RobbynLewis46th) April 9, 2022

JUVENILE JUSTICE REFORM

A law enforcement officer will be prohibited from conducting custodial interrogation of a child, unless the child has consulted with an attorney.

Just wrapped up overriding several important vetoes that did things like protect children in police custody, ensure affordable abortion care access and give all Marylanders access to family leave. #workingontheweekendasusual #working4md pic.twitter.com/hz1FZI0OSs — Delegate Marlon Amprey (@marlonamprey) April 9, 2022

GUN SHOPS-SECURITY

Firearms dealers will be required to have certain security measures in place at stores.

HEALTH OFFICERS REMOVAL

County health officers will be entitled to written notice about removal from their positions as well as the opportunity to request a hearing.

PREVAILING WAGE

A state labor department official will be able to issue a stop-work order for a work site where the official determines a contractor may have violated prevailing wage requirements.

MARC TRAIN

The Maryland Transit Administration will be required to make investments in programs to advance the Maryland Area Regional Commuter Cornerstone Plan and other MARC improvements.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

Public defenders will be able to participate in collective bargaining. Maryland Transit Administration Police sergeants and supervisors can also participate in collective bargaining.

On this last Saturday before Sine Die, we're keeping our promise to improve the life of every MDer. Today, we overrode the Gov's vetoed bills so that we can make communities safer, protect our children, expand healthcare, workers' rights & benefits & improve regional transit. pic.twitter.com/fjtzGtjXgy — Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (@SpeakerAJones) April 9, 2022

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)