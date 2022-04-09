BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a look at the weekend and beyond. This weekend will feature plenty of clouds at times and the risk of a few pop-up showers as well.
A cold pool of air overhead all weekend will help to create the conditions conducive for afternoon and evening clouds and pop-up showers to develop across the region.
Our normal high is now 64 degrees, but both Saturday and Sunday we will be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal.
Widely scattered showers are possible on both days and a very chilly night as well. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30's both nights, before we see a milder trend, just in time for opening day.
On Monday we should hit the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Very warm weather will follow on Tuesday and the rest of next week, as we will top out in the mid to upper 70s!
Have a great weekend and cheer the birds on!
Bob Turk