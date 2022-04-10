BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 39-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area heard the sound of gunfire coming from the intersection of Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue around 1:30 p.m., police said.

They found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection.

They also found a shot-up vehicle.

Detectives examined various bits of evidence that lay scattered on the street next to the vehicle.

Further down the street, officers found a pile of shell casings.

Police say an ambulance took the man to Sinai Hospital.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at (410) 396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

People can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.