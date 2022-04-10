BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a possible road rage incident after a man was shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident occurred on northbound I-295 prior to Arundel Mills Boulevard, police said.

The injured man’s identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command took the man to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he is currently being treated for his injuries, according to authorities.

The man was driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the incident. The person who is suspected of shooting him was traveling in a gray sedan, possibly a BMW, police said.

Investigators do not have a description of the driver at this time.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles were involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident. One witness told police they observed several flashes come from the suspect’s vehicle which looked like gunfire, according to authorities.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect should contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.