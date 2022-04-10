BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police police say officers responded to the sound of gunfire coming from the intersection of Northern Parkway and Narcissus Ave around 1:29p.m. Sunday afternoon.
When the officers arrived on scene they found a 39-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Windy & Colder
The victim was transported to nearby Sinai Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.READ MORE: Southwest Baltimore Residents Distressed Over Child Who Died In Fire
Homicide detectives have assumed control of the scene and the investigation and are asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Override Hogan's Vetoes Near Session End
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook