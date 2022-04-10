BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The anticipation of clear skies and light winds overnight has prompted frost advisories all across the region.

But before the frost sets in, Marylanders can reflect on the chilly, breezy, and mostly cloudy Sunday they enjoyed.

The day featured some light showers, some very small hail, and—in some northern areas—wet snowflakes.

Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-30s in most locations with the exception of the metro centers and by the bay though.

Better news is on tap for Monday.

That’s when a change in wind direction will allow warmer air to quickly melt any morning frost and make for a rather pleasant home opener for the Baltimore Orioles.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the low or mid-60s by mid- or late afternoon on Monday along with a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm front may create a few showers by Tuesday morning before even warmer air moves in.

That’s when Marylanders should expect to see temperatures in the low to mid-70s!

It should stay quite warm on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s.

But there could still be some stray showers.

All in all, the week ahead will be more in keeping with May-like weather than April-like weather.