BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re in for a blustery day with clouds giving way to more sunshine in the afternoon.
Highs struggle to reach into the low to mid 50s and with gusts to 30 mph, wind chills hold in the 40s all day.
Mostly clear skies tonight and with winds getting much lighter we’re in for a very cold night.
Lows in the low to mid 30s have prompted Frost Advisories for the counties just north of Baltimore that border Pennsylvania.
That is in effect from Midnight until 9 AM Monday.
Monday turns milder with sunshine and a few passing clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s, so looking good for the Orioles home opener at 3:05 PM.
Tuesday starts with showers, but they are over by mid morning with temps surging into the 70s.