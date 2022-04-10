Mejía Delivers Again, Rays Beat Orioles 14th Straight TimeNo team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía.

Founder Of Baltimore Nonprofit Named Finalist For NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero AwardThe award recognizes "an individual, who like Willie O'Ree, has worked to make a positive impact on his or her community, culture, or society to make people better through hockey."

Rays Win Opener Over Orioles 2-1John Means made his second straight opening day start, throwing 84 pitches while allowing one run, six hits, a walk and striking out five over four innings.

What's New At Oriole Park This Year?The team has announced so many new features recently it could be dizzying, so we're putting them all on one page.