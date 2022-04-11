BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a child Friday in Southwest Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, police said.

The body of a young girl was found after firefighters responded to a fire Friday afternoon at the 4700 block of Vancouver Road. The girl was around 3 or 4-years-old, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Arson investigators assisted with the investigation into the fire which, according to the local firefighter’s union, started as a mattress fire.

Baltimore Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made in the homicide.

One neighbor, Tracy Howard, told WJZ Friday they thought the girl’s family had moved a month ago.

“She was a single mom with two kids, but I thought she had moved so I don’t know,” Howard said. “She had just stopped working out at the airport and she was looking for another job.”

A second neighbor said they saw a mother in a moving van with two young children.

“I saw a U-Haul van with three people coming out,” the neighbor said. “I thought I saw two kids.”

And another neighbor told WJZ they heard a fight from the house before the fire Friday, in which a woman kicked out a man because the didn’t want him around her kids anymore.