BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has convicted former Baltimore detective Robert Hankard of multiple federal crimes and for providing a BB gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect, authorities said Monday.

Additionally, the jury convicted 45-year-old Hankard of falsely testifying to a federal grand jury about his role in planting the BB gun, falsifying an application for a search warrant, and falsifying an arrest report in a second incident where drugs were planted on a suspect, Department of Justice staff said.

The trial of former BPD Det. Robert Hankard (walking out of court today in a gray suit and brown tie) began today at federal court in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/AwRizvQvry — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) April 5, 2022

The jury also convicted Hankard of falsely testifying to a federal grand jury in a federal investigation and falsifying an application for a search warrant and subsequent police report related to the search of an apartment, according to officials.

The conviction was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office, authorities said.

Hankard’s actions were harmful to the people he swore to protect and undermined public trust, FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski said. His actions also undermined confidence in law enforcement, Sobocinski said.

“The FBI will not tolerate those who abuse their positions of authority and is committed to rooting out public corruption and civil rights violations at all levels,” Sobocinski said. “We appreciate all our law enforcement partners who have assisted on this case.”

The charges against Hankard stem from an incident on March 26, 2014. That is when Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the leader of Baltimore’s disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, called Sgt. Keith Gladstone, saying he had run over an arrestee.

Gladstone testified that Jenkins called him “in a panic . . . crying” about not having a lawful reason for the chase. Jenkins said he needed a BB gun, Gladstone said.

Gladstone, who was eating dinner with Det. Carmine Vignola at Chicken Rico in Highlandtown, asked Vignola if he had a BB gun.

Since Vignola did not own one, the pair called Hankard and stopped by his home to pick up his BB gun.

Former Baltimore Police Det Carmine Vignola testified against his former partner Robert Hankard—saying Hankard provided a BB gun that was later used to frame a man. It came at the request of former GTTF boss Wayne Jenkins after he ran over the victim off Bel Air Rd. @wjz pic.twitter.com/9hH2UgPqLS — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 6, 2022

Gladstone and Vignola drove to the scene where Jenkins had run over the arrestee, where Gladstone planted the BB gun, and the pair left. The pair later agreed to lie if questioned about the incident.

Gladstone told the court he personally planted the BB gun at the crash scene. He said he later called Jenkins and asked him to “wipe it down” because his DNA and fingerprints were on the weapon.

“It’s like a football team. I’m like the quarterback,” Gladstone said. “I don’t need to tell the wide receiver to do what to do. He knows what to do.”

Gladstone is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to planting the BB gun at the scene. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Jenkins was sentenced in 2018 to 25 years in prison for his role in the case.

Vignola received an 18-month prison sentence last year after pleading guilty to lying to a grand jury about the circumstances of the incident.