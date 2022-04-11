BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a sunny Monday with temperature highs in the low 60s.
That good weather will return on Tuesday after some overnight clouds accompanied by light showers.
Most of those showers will occur north of Baltimore.
A light breeze from the south and southwest will help area temperatures bounce back to the mid-70s.
Sunshine will be present for the remainder of the day.
And warmer air will linger on Wednesday and Thursday.
In fact, Maryland may see a high of 80 degrees on Thursday.
It will be the first time Maryland has hit that marker since October.
A few showers may accompany that warm air, with a better chance of a shower or a thunderstorm by late Thursday.
Slightly cooler air will be present for the rest of the week.
With the warm air in place, spring flowers will be blooming this week!