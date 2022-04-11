BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day weather is looking to shape up nicely! Some sun and then turning cloudy and warmer today.
Temps in the low 60s for First Pitch at 3:05 p.m.
A Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. for most of the state.
Chilly temps now turn milder towards midday with highs near 64 degrees.
We go seasonably mild to well above normal by mid week. The warmer temps come with the chance of showers.