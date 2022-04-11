Hornets Top Wizards 124-108, Fail To Improve Play-In SeedingThe Charlotte Hornets finished strong. Now they're hoping to carry that momentum into the play-in tournament.

Kluber Looks Good, Rays Beat Orioles 8-0 To Complete SweepAs much as the Tampa Bay Rays wanted Corey Kluber to have a shot at getting the victory in the pitcher's debut with his new team, keeping the two-time Cy Young Award winner fresh and healthy is a bigger priority.

Mejía Delivers Again, Rays Beat Orioles 14th Straight TimeNo team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía.

Founder Of Baltimore Nonprofit Named Finalist For NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero AwardThe award recognizes "an individual, who like Willie O'Ree, has worked to make a positive impact on his or her community, culture, or society to make people better through hockey."