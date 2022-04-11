BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Maxx Geiger of Hampstead, Maryland. Police say he has been abducted by his father, Christopher Geiger.

The two are believed to be traveling in a 2021 black Jeep Wrangler with the number plate DV15797. If you see this vehicle or the Geigers, contact police. Do not take action which could endanger your safety or further endanger the abducted child.

Maxx Geiger, 12, is a white male around 5 feet three inches and 120 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Maxx was last seen Friday in Hampstead. When the boy did not show up at school Monday, his mother reported him missing, according to police.

The man suspected in the abduction is Christopher Geiger, a 35-year-old white man who is six feet tall and around 230 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

In Maryland, AMBER Alerts are issued when authorities have confirmed that a child was abducted and is believed to be in immediate danger, the child is believed to be in the area, and there are enough details about the child, suspect or vehicle that an immediate broadcast to help with the search.

AMBER Alerts are named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in Texas in 1997, according to details compiled by the Maryland State Police.