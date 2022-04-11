BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Opening Day is a special occasion in Baltimore.

Naturally, baseball fans brought the excitement with them when they traveled from all over to downtown Baltimore to see the Orioles host the Milwaukee Brewers.

As WJZ found, some fans started getting to Oriole Park at Camden Yards as early as 10 a.m. so they could get their tickets and take advantage of the excitement.

“I’ve been loving the Orioles for over 50 years, so I’m a huge fan,” Lillian Atkinson said. “There’s just something about it, it’s so much fun.”

Atkinson wasn’t alone. Jeremiah Johnson and Joe Weyer were among the die-hard Orioles fans who showed up at the stadium several hours before the first pitch.

“The true fans come out on Opening Day, and that’s why we’re here right now,” Weyer told WJZ.

The scene downtown was a noticeable departure from that of the past two seasons due to restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Probably the same atmosphere, but you had to wear your mask and everything,” Charles Valentine said.

“I totally missed it over the past COVID year and a half, I really did,” added Carol Cutrona, a fellow Orioles fan.

This Opening Day has the added excitement of being the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. That excitement was evident among the early bird crowd.

Pamela Labarta said she and her friends haven’t been to the stadium since the pandemic began, so they were thrilled to return for the special occasion.

“We have been Opening Day champs for the last seven years,” Labarta told WJZ. “We try to outdo ourselves every year.”

Some fans made the trip to Baltimore from other states, with some traveling from as far away as Florida and North Carolina.

“The ballpark is iconic and, being baseball fans, we understand that this kind of set the trend on, you know, no more cookie-cutter stadiums,” said Geoff Gregg of Wilmington, North Carolina.

“I’m just excited about it,” added Kris Dorsey of West Palm Beach, Florida. “Go Orioles! I’m an Orioles fan today.”

As the gates opened before the game, the excitement only grew. Fans told WJZ that Opening Day is one of the times when Baltimore is at its best.

“Baltimore can get a bad rep sometimes,” Labarta said. “So the times you can come out and really see us all united and celebrate together and just cheer on, even though we don’t have the best seasons, we’re still fans and we’re here.”