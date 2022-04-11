BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– It has been nearly a week since a mother of three was shot to death inside her Baltimore home while her kids were there.

As police continue to search for whoever is responsible for the brazen act, her family is asking for support.

Green balloons now fill the front yard and candle lights line the steps outside the house 40-year-old Sophia Wilks once called home with her three young children.

On April 5th, Baltimore police say Wilks was gunned down inside her home on Linnard Street. They say her three kids were there at the time and one of them made the 911 call.

“My heart is hurting, my soul is hurting,” said Andrea, sister of Sophia Wilks. “We grew up together. I loved her.”

Speaking only to WJZ, Wilks’ sister, Andrea, says she’s still trying to cope with the devastating loss while focusing on her children.

“The audacity of someone breaking into your home and taking you like that while your kids were home, how dare you do something like that,” Andrea said. “She won’t be there for birthdays, graduations, births, marriages, you know. She’s gone.”

Wilks is remembered as a dedicated single mother with a loving personality.

“She would want the best for her kids. She was one of those moms who took her kids to every event around the city,” said Andrea.

Gov. Larry Hogan has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest to $16,000.

“I’m just being vigilant… making sure I’m watching what I’m doing and what the kids are doing,” said neighbor Marquisha Davis.

Davis, who’s also a mother, says the violence in the neighborhood is nothing new but this case, in particular, has her on edge.

“It’s shocking that her kids were in the house… that makes us all feel unsafe and uncomfortable,” said Davis.

As investigators continue to work on this case, Wilks’ family is seeking justice and neighbors are hoping for change.

“I just really wish that people would think about others and how it affects others, not just you… we got to just do better as people,” said Davis.

Wilks’ family is raising money online for funds that will go towards covering funeral expenses and for Wilks’ three children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police.