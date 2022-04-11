BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Zoey.
Zoey is 3 years old.
she is a very calm and sweet dog looking for a loving home.
Zoey doesn’t get along well with other dogs but loves cats.
She is currently available for adoption through Pitties and Purrs Rescue.
To learn more about Zoey, you can visit the organization’s website here.