BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials on Tuesday unveiled plans for an apartment complex intended to provide transitional housing for residents experiencing homelessness.

Using $3.19 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding, the county purchased the Doll Furnished Apartments off Crain Highway in Glen Burnie, which will be renovated into a new community known as the Heritage at Madison Park.

The goal is to provide a stable source of shelter and resources for county residents experiencing homelessness and those coping with other issues such a mental health or substance abuse crises.

“When we say Anne Arundel County should be the Best Place – For All, we mean everyone, including those without permanent housing,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “This project will help bridge the service gap for persons experiencing homelessness and provide a pathway to stable housing.”

Arundel Community Development Services, Inc., is contributing roughly $1 million in loans to help defray the cost of renovations, and the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County will pay for the community’s operating expenses, the county said.

The project is expected to wrap up by June 30, 2023, at which point clients will be able to move into furnished apartment units. An estimated 16-20 residents a year will receive a housing voucher for the community and a case manager to manage their needs and care.

“ACDS is thrilled to be providing the HOME loan to support rehabilitation work on this important project,” Arundel Community Development Services CEO Erin Karpewicz said. “The project adds a critical 16 units of housing to our continuum of services for people experiencing homelessness.”

The on-site home of the complex’s former owners will be transformed into a resource center for residents. Additionally, the community will provide a range of programs to help them deal with mental health, substance abuse and other issues.

Additionally, the HCAAC will work with a nonprofit group to coordinate with other agencies, such as the Department of Social Services and the Office on Aging and Disabilities, to help meet residents’ needs.

Residents themselves will create a case management plan for the services they need, such as career training to help them find steady employment.

“The Housing Commission is excited and eager to finally be able to create a new and viable resource for our vulnerable, homeless residents,” HCAAC Chief Executive Officer Clifton Martin said. “Acquiring this community is just the first stage in an incredible partnership with the county and other agencies in easing the challenges of homelessness in our communities.”