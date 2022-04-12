CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a vacant house near Green Mount Cemetery on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

One of the firefighters fell through the floor into the basement of a house in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street while battling the flames, officials said.

The fire started after 10 p.m.

The condition of the firefighter who fell into the basement was not immediately available.

