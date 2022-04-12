BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland soldier will be buried next week in Hagerstown, over 70 years after he was killed in action during the Korean War.
Sgt. Roy C. DeLauter is set to be interred on April 22 at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park following a service from Rest Haven Funeral Home, according to details released by the U.S. Army.
DeLauter, a Smithsburg native, was a member of the 7th Infantry Division. He was reported killed in action Dec. 1, 1950, as his unit withdrew from an area near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
The 21-year-old’s remains could not be recovered after the battle. But in July 2018, almost 70 years later, his remains were handed over by the North Korean government.
After analyzing DNA from the remains and circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency was able to identify and account for Sgt. DeLauter.
A rosette will be placed next to Delauter’s name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, indicating he’s been accounted for.