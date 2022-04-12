BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be more time for games, rides, shows, competitions and, of course, funnel cakes this year. The 141st Maryland State Fair has announced extended weekend dates for 2022.
The fair will be held August 25 to 28, September 1 to 5, and September 8 to September 11 for a total of 15 days. It will be held at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.
The schedule and entry applications for exhibitors are not yet available. Competition details have also not yet been announced, but will be available soon, according to the fair.
