BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready to slow down, Baltimore. Two speed cameras are going live Thursday on Baltimore’s I-83 expressway, starting with a warning period.
The cameras will be set up in the northbound and southbound directions of I-83 where it intersects West 41st Street. For 90 days starting on Thursday, a warning period for speed citations will begin.
During the warning period, drivers that exceed the posted speed limit by 12 or more miles per hour will receive a warning by mail. After that, the $40 tickets will begin.
The Board of Estimates approved the cameras last November.
The windy highway known as the Jones Falls Expressway–or more colloquially the JFX–is built along the Jones Falls River and is owned and maintained by Baltimore City. Inside city limits, the speed limit on I-83 is 50 mph in most places.
During a one-week trial period, officials placed a speed camera near the Pepsi sign on I-83 and logged 150,000 potential citations. The highest recorded speed was 173 miles per hour.
Automated speed citations are civil violations, so no license points are docked. Revenues from the cameras will be used to cover the operating costs of the camera system, and the remaining funds must be allocated to expressway maintenance, safety and capital improvements, in accordance with state law.
For more information about the system, visit the Baltimore Department of Transportation website.