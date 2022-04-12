BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday evening after she was rescued from a house fire in Severn, authorities said.
A neighbor called 911 about 6:17 p.m. after seeing smoke at the Portsmouth Drive home, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from two-story residence.
Once inside, firefighters put out a fire in the living room and removed a woman in her 70s from the second floor of the home, the fire department said. She was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
There was no immediate update on the woman’s status as of Tuesday morning.
Based on a preliminary investigation, firefighters suspect the fire was accidental and that it started in the living room. There's no word yet on a cause.
The one-alarm fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the home.