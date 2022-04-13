BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who was found inside an overturned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Officers in the area learned that a vehicle had crashed in the 4200 block of Nadine Avenue around 8:30 p.m., police said.
When they responded to the crash, they found an overturned vehicle with an unresponsive man inside of it.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, police said.
Officers later discovered that the man had been shot prior to the crash, according to authorities.