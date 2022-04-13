BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The body found near Interstate 95 Tuesday is likely the biological parent of a child killed in a Baltimore fire last week, police confirmed Wednesday.
A construction worker found the body Tuesday morning near the invisible boundary between Harford County and Cecil County, police said.
The Baltimore Fire Department responded to 4722 Vancouver Road last Friday around 6 p.m. for reports of a fire.
Inside the row home, a mattress was found on fire and a child between 3 and 4-years-old was found dead.
Although the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the manner of death was murder, OCME staff have not revealed the cause.