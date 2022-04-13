CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vehicle struck and killed a 68-year-old woman in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The vehicle hit the woman in the 4600 block of Belair Road at 4:16 p.m., police said.

 An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital where she later died.

The driver of that vehicle remained at the site of the crash, according to authorities. 

Crash Team detectives are investigating the fatal collision, police said.

