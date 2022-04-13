BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vehicle struck and killed a 68-year-old woman in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The vehicle hit the woman in the 4600 block of Belair Road at 4:16 p.m., police said.READ MORE: Amazon Employee Breaks Barriers To Become Learning Ambassador
An ambulance took the woman to a local hospital where she later died.READ MORE: Deaths Of 3 Baltimore Firefighters Ruled Homicides, Stricker St. Fire Classified As Incendiary
The driver of that vehicle remained at the site of the crash, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Popular Little Italy Restaurant Manager Was Killed By Man On Robbery Spree, Charging Documents Say
Crash Team detectives are investigating the fatal collision, police said.