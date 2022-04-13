BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man has been charged in the January murder of Chesley Patterson, the manager of a popular Little Italy restaurant, Baltimore Police said Wednesday.
Samuel Wise is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and a slew of related charges in Patterson’s death. The circumstances of the murder are unclear.READ MORE: Manager At La Scala Ristorante Italiano Killed, Restaurant Says
According to electronic court records, he is from Halethorpe.
Officers responded shortly after midnight on Jan. 24 to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway in Fells Point for a shooting, where they found 44-year-old Patterson. He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Vigil Held For Chesley Patterson, Slain Manager Of Popular Little Italy Restaurant
The shooting happened shortly after Patterson closed up shop at La Scala Ristorante Italiano and was on the way home.
Detectives developed Wise as a suspect after reviewing camera footage, conducting interviews and examining physical evidence. An arrest warrant was obtained and Wise was arrested Tuesday in West Baltimore.
Police said Wise was transported to police headquarters, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. After the interview, Wise allegedly tried to escape the headquarters but was apprehended.
Wise is being held at Central Booking and is waiting to see a court commissioner.