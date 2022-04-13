BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The massively popular Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show is returning to Baltimore after two years out of commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Kathy Hornig confirmed the return of the event with Marty Bass in a "Where's Marty?" segment, in which Marty spoke with Sail Baltimore about events the organization has planned.
The free event drew thousands to the Inner Harbor with a variety of military aircraft in the skies while the water hosts a variety of vessels, including visiting Navy ships.
The event will happen from September 7 to 13. Fleet Week drew around 400,000 people to Baltimore the last time it was held in 2019, Hornig said.
"We're gonna have a great time at the Inner Harbor, in addition to the ship visits and the flyover, we're gonna have a party that showcases local bands, local food and beverage," she said. "We're really looking to showcase the best of Baltimore."
More details about Fleet Week are forthcoming, Hornig said.