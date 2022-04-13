BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The warmest day in over six months arrived in the form of Wednesday.
The Maryland region saw a near-record high of 86 degrees at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Find Gunshot Victim Inside Overturned Vehicle Wednesday
The normal high is now 66 degrees.
On Thursday, a cold front will be approaching the region by mid-afternoon.
A line of showers will accompany that cold front and could come with gusty thunderstorms too.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Car Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire
Baltimore is in a marginal risk category for those storms—with the greatest risk being gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.
This will likely be a quick-hitter and by 6 p.m. most all the showers will have moved away.
Cooler and drier air will follow on Friday and bring about a pleasant end to the week.
This coming weekend will feature a few showers late Saturday as yet another cold front crosses the region.MORE NEWS: Body Found Near I-95 Could Be Parent Of Child Killed In Baltimore Fire
Cooler but mainly sunny conditions will be around on Easter Sunday with highs back in the cooler 50s.