BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The warmest day in over six months arrived in the form of Wednesday.

The Maryland region saw a near-record high of 86 degrees at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The normal high is now 66 degrees.

On Thursday, a cold front will be approaching the region by mid-afternoon.

A line of showers will accompany that cold front and could come with gusty thunderstorms too.

Baltimore is in a marginal risk category for those storms—with the greatest risk being gusty winds and perhaps some small hail.

This will likely be a quick-hitter and by 6 p.m. most all the showers will have moved away.

Cooler and drier air will follow on Friday and bring about a pleasant end to the week.

This coming weekend will feature a few showers late Saturday as yet another cold front crosses the region.

Cooler but mainly sunny conditions will be around on Easter Sunday with highs back in the cooler 50s.