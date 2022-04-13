BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are going to be feeling the heat today as a warm front lifts across the area!
Expect to see a bit more humidity as well. Temperatures are set to reach in the 80s today.
We are tracking a few showers and thunderstorms mainly north and west of Baltimore.
An isolated severe storm is possible for parts of Washington, Frederick and Carroll Counties this evening.
Things should settle down later tonight as we remain very balmy with a good amount of cloudiness around.