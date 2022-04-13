BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The deaths of three Baltimore Firefighters killed in the S. Stricker Street vacant home partial collapse and fire has been determined a homicide; the fire now classified as “incendiary”, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division and the Baltimore Police department.

The ATF currently defines “incendiary” as a fire that is intentionally ignited or spread into an area where the fire should not be, and involves a violation of Federal, State, local, or tribal law.

“The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this case. We will continue to work alongside our partners to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is completed,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni M. Crosby.

The person of interest in the investigation has been identified and no additional tips from the public are needed, said the ATF.

On Jan. 24, fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse S. Stricker Street. A partial building collapse trapped six firefighters inside

Three firefighters — Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo — were killed in the collapse.

John McMaster was critically injured, but he was well enough to be released from Shock Trauma three days after the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. We continue to update this story with new developments as they come in.