Congress Tells FTC Commanders May Have Broken Financial LawsThe committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives.

Hogan Signs Maryland Professional Sports Stadium MeasuresMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a measure Tuesday that would make up to $400 million in bonds available for development around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation's capital where the NFL's Washington Commanders play, whether the team stays there or not.

Orioles Blank Brewers 2-0 In Home Opener At Camden YardsThe night before starting the Orioles' home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards.

All Eyes On Bradley Beal As Big Offseason Begins For WizardsA few weeks after the surgery that ultimately ended his season, Bradley Beal was talking with reporters when he was asked a simple question: Was it fair to say he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington?