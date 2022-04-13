MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a Millersville gun store to rob the store, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to Worth A Shot on Veterans Highway for a burglary alarm. The first officer on the scene saw that a car had crashed through the business, then he saw the three people inside trying to take firearms from display cases, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home Died From Snake Bite, Officials Say
That officer was able to arrest one suspect, and the other two fled. They were found and arrested a short distance away when more officers arrived, police said.
The teenagers were identified as a 15-year-old from Clinton, a 16-year-old from College Park and a 16-year-old from Laurel. The 15-year-old was allegedly armed with a loaded handgun.READ MORE: Man Charged In Murder Of Little Italy Restaurant Manager Chesley Patterson
The car used to crash through the business was reported stolen in an armed carjacking just hours before the burglary, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 410-222-4700.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seeking Parents Of Found Non-Verbal Child