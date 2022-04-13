CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Sometimes in sport’s, it’s not about winning trophies, or setting records, it’s about playing a sport simply because you love it. Oftentimes, you can learn a lesson just by stepping on the court.
Several times a week Walter Koefler, 87, George Palahnuk, 84, Melvin Comet 90, Laurence Bach, 80, and Eoin O'Colmen, 92, get together to play tennis. Between the 5 of them, there is 300 years of tennis experience.
Playing double's, with an extra man to substitute, they play for fun, exercise and comradery.
We stopped by 40 West Tennis Club, in Catonsville, to talk with the guys after one of their games.
WATCH: Sean's "Behind The Lens" for this story