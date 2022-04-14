BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives shot one person Thursday afternoon after a police vehicle was rammed during an arrest attempt, police said.
Police were attempting to arrest two people in connection with a 2021 homicide around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Avon Beach, BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart said.
While the officers were making the arrests, a vehicle on the scene allegedly began to run into one of the police vehicles. At that time, Stewart said, an unspecified number of officers opened fire, striking one person in the car.
The person shot was transported to Shock Trauma, and their condition is unknown. It is unclear if the person was the one driving the car at the time of the collision.
The five officers on the scene at the time of the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.
No further injuries were reported.