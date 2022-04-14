BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department has picked 35 community groups to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits, focusing on populations with trouble accessing tests.
The agency said VALUES (Vaccine Acceptance & Access Lives in Unity, Education & Engagement) communities include older adults, Latinx residents, individuals experiencing homelessness, African Americans, Orthodox Jewish residents, young men, pregnant and lactating women, immigrants, children, and people living with disabilities.
"Our community-based partners have provided a valuable service to ensure the public, especially those who are part of our VALUES communities, have access to test kits," said Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. "We are grateful for every organization that has supported City residents during this historic pandemic."
A full list of the organizations can be found on the department's website. Each organization will advertise plans to distribute its supply of kits.
The health department is also giving out COVID-19 test kits through Enoch Pratt Free Library branches, Baltimore City Health Department’s Syringe Services Program, Civic Works, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, and Behavioral Health System Baltimore.