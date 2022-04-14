BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Thursday in what Baltimore authorities are calling a road rage incident.
Patrol officers called to a reported shooting in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue about 12:48 p.m. found the shooting victim inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said.
Paramedics pronounced the 52-year-old man dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was involved in what they described as a “road rage incident” before the shooting, police said.
No information about a possible suspect was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.