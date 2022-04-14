BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Speed cameras installed along the Jones Falls Expressway in Baltimore began clocking speeding drivers on Thursday.
The activated speed cameras are located in Northbound and Southbound directions where I-83 intersects W 41st Street.
Officials say the speed cameras were installed along I-83 to help reduce crashes and reckless driving at high speeds on one of Baltimore’s busiest thruways.
“The highway was constructed along the tight turns of the Jones Falls River, which resulted in winding curves and bridges that pose a risk to motorists when travelled at high speeds,” Baltimore City Department of Transportation said. “Despite enforcement efforts, reckless driving, excessive speeding and vehicular accidents continue to occur along the expressway.”
There will be a 90-day grace period with a warning sent out if a car is caught going over the posted speed limit by 12 or more miles per hour. Offending drivers will receive a warning by mail.
Once that warning expires, a $40 dollar citation will be sent out to violators who received that speeding citation.
Additionally, because the automated speed enforcement citation is considered a civil violation, license points will not be added as part of the penalty.
Speed limits on the roughly eight mile stretch of the JFX of I-83 vary from 40 to 55 miles per hour.
The revenue that comes from the speeding tickets will cover the operating costs of the JFX camera system, according to the Baltimore DOT. Remaining funds must be allocated to expressway maintenance, safety and capital improvements per Maryland State law.